BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Wyoming Department of Transportation crews worked to clear a rock slide on U.S. Highway 14 just below Sand Turn in the Bighorn Mountains.

Laura Dalles, public involvement specialist for WYDOT, said crews were managing traffic as they cleared the slide. Travelers will be able to pass, but may expect delays.

As of about 5:30 p.m., Dalles said crews expected 30-45 minutes of work to clear the slide for the evening.