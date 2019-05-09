Local briefs

Ultimate scavenger hunt coming to Red Grade Trails

SHERIDAN — The ultimate scavenger hunt is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Red Grade Trails base trailhead.

Kids ages 6 to 12 and their parents who want to explore the trails, hunt hidden treasures and make new friends are encouraged to attend.

The hike and hunt are free and sponsored by Unplug and the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

Fly Fishing Film Tour showing May 10

SHERIDAN — The 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour is coming back to Sheridan Friday at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The original and preeminent exhibition of fly fishing cinema, the F3T is a one-of-a-kind experience. Each year anglers of all ages gather in big cities and small towns alike to soak up films from around the world. The tour is in its 13th year.

With an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that help make up the world of fly fishing, the 2019 F3T will take viewers from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more.

Advanced tickets are $15 per person and $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wyotheater.com.

Villalobos Brothers to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center heats up the stage with high-octane Mexican and The Villalobos Brothers Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Villalobos Brothers have been acclaimed as one of today’s leading contemporary Mexican ensembles. Their original compositions and arrangements fuse Mexican folk music with jazz and classical music.

The ensemble has performed throughout Latin America, India, Russia, Canada and in more than 30 states across the U.S.

The Villalobos Brothers recently premiered their Symphonic Project, performing sold-out concerts with both the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and the Walla Walla Symphony.

The ensemble has collaborated with legendary musicians including Grammy winners Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Antonio Sánchez, Regina Carter, Eduardo Magallanes, Dan Zanes, Sierra Hull and Ana Tijoux.

Tickets cost $23.50 for adults, $20.50 for seniors/military and $15 for students, and can be purchased online atwyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the box office, located at 42 N. Main St.

Habitat for Humanity sponsors Women Build event

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will host its annual Women’s Build event Saturday. The morning teams will work from 9-11 a.m. and the afternoon teams will work from noon to 3 p.m.

Area women are encouraged to form a team, raise money and work one of the two shifts. To register an individual or team go to www.sheridanhabitat.org.

For more information call Sarah Gali at 307-672-3848.

All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and a free lunch.

Wyoming farm to plate meeting set

SHERIDAN — The Powder River Basin Resource Council will host a Wyoming Farm to Plate meeting Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Inner Circle meeting room.

Producers, school administrators, farmers market coordinators and anyone with a stake in local foods is urged to attend. Topics of discussion will include challenges facing Wyoming food production, and activities, policies or entities that are bettering local food issues now or in the past.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.