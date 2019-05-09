SCSA holds first pistol pit competition

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsman’s Association will hold its first pistol pit competition of the season Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SCSA Gun Club.

The pistol pit competition will be held every second and fourth Sunday through September, and each month a different shooting event using steel plates will be set up presenting shooters with precision and speed challenges.

Results from each event will accumulate over the course of the season and a champion will be named at the end.

The event is open to the public, but participants must be a member of SCSA or pay a $10 day use fee. Each participant will be charged a one-time fee of $15 for an award fund and plate maintenance. Shooters must supply their own pistols and ammunition. For more information contact Dave Searle, SCSA Pistol Director, at 307-660-2140.

The SCSA Gun Club is located at 89 Keystone Road.