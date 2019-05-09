FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SCSA holds first pistol pit competition

Home|News|Local News|SCSA holds first pistol pit competition

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsman’s Association will hold its first pistol pit competition of the season Sunday  from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SCSA Gun Club.

The pistol pit competition will be held every second and fourth Sunday through September, and each month a different shooting event using steel plates will be set up presenting shooters with precision and speed challenges.

Results from each event will accumulate over the course of the season and a champion will be named at the end.

The event is open to the public, but participants must be a member of SCSA or pay a $10 day use fee. Each participant will be charged a one-time fee of $15 for an award fund and plate maintenance. Shooters must supply their own pistols and ammunition. For more information contact Dave Searle, SCSA Pistol Director, at 307-660-2140.

The SCSA Gun Club is located at 89 Keystone Road.

By |May. 9, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN