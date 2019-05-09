Citizens invited to participate in democracy

SHERIDAN — A meeting of Making Democracy Work will be held May 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Inner Circle. The event is sponsored by the Sheridan Friends Committee on National Legislation Advocacy Team.

“We wish to reach out to people in our community who want to participate in democracy, but aren’t sure how, or who are nervous about doing it alone. We seek those who want to have meaningful conversations with our Congress Members, but are reluctant to try,” one of the organizers, Georgia Foster, said.

“We live in a divisive time and our own anger can blind us to another person’s point of view and inhibit the process of finding solutions,” said Dawn Sopron, another organizer. “Our group seeks to build relationships with members of Congress. Citizens do not have to know all the answers to tell their story and have a powerful voice. We will share about the process of lobbying and building relationships as well as how to tell your story in a meaningful way.”

Also at the event two high school students, Claire Schnatterbeck and Izzy Dickinson, will share information about their recent visit to Washington, D.C.

The event is free, open to the public and light refreshments will be served. The local advocacy team meets monthly. For further information, contact Foster at murfos@wavecom.net.