FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Papago Drive, 12:30 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 East Burkitt Street, 6:43 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 East Brundage Lane, 7:16 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Smoke investigation, Highway 14 East, 12:21 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Val Vista Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, Kingfisher Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8 p.m.

• Trauma, Fifth Street and Adair Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Medical, Warren Avenue, 11:11 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 7:16 a.m.

Tuesday

• Trauma, East Sixth Street, 5:24 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:07 a.m.

• Assist, Avoca Court, 11:50 a.m.

• Trauma, Papago Drive, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 7:43 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Seventh Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Trauma, East Sixth Street, 11:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• Animal injured, Arlington Boulevard, 7:37 a.m.

• Accident, 10th Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, West 11th Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Hill Pond Drive, 6:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 9:38 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dow Street, 11:59 A.M.

• Suicide, Papago Drive, 12:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Breach of peace, West Works Street, 1:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, Gabrielle Court, 3:13 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Loucks Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 7:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Thurmond Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, East Brundage Lane, 8:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:33 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Acme Road, milepost 2, Ranchester, 1:19 a.m.

• Alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:38 a.m.

• Alarm, Thorne-Rider Road, Banner, 6:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, U.S. Highway 87, Banner, 9:44 a.m.

• Animal incident, Woodland Park Road, 11:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 11:33 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West and Highway 343, Dayton, 5:51 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Nicole Bond, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO

• Cody A. Christie, 40, Sheridan, offense not listed, arrested by SPD

• Desiree Davis, 34, Somerton, Arizona, offense not listed, arrested by SPD

• Terry J. Dieleman, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Tammy L. Sanwick, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

Take a look at the incident reports for (date).JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By |May. 8, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN