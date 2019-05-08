SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Papago Drive, 12:30 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 East Burkitt Street, 6:43 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 East Brundage Lane, 7:16 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Smoke investigation, Highway 14 East, 12:21 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Val Vista Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, Kingfisher Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8 p.m.

• Trauma, Fifth Street and Adair Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Medical, Warren Avenue, 11:11 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 7:16 a.m.

Tuesday

• Trauma, East Sixth Street, 5:24 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:07 a.m.

• Assist, Avoca Court, 11:50 a.m.

• Trauma, Papago Drive, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 7:43 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Seventh Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Trauma, East Sixth Street, 11:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• Animal injured, Arlington Boulevard, 7:37 a.m.

• Accident, 10th Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, West 11th Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Hill Pond Drive, 6:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 9:38 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dow Street, 11:59 A.M.

• Suicide, Papago Drive, 12:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Breach of peace, West Works Street, 1:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, Gabrielle Court, 3:13 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Loucks Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 7:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Thurmond Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, East Brundage Lane, 8:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:33 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Acme Road, milepost 2, Ranchester, 1:19 a.m.

• Alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:38 a.m.

• Alarm, Thorne-Rider Road, Banner, 6:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, U.S. Highway 87, Banner, 9:44 a.m.

• Animal incident, Woodland Park Road, 11:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 11:33 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West and Highway 343, Dayton, 5:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Nicole Bond, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO

• Cody A. Christie, 40, Sheridan, offense not listed, arrested by SPD

• Desiree Davis, 34, Somerton, Arizona, offense not listed, arrested by SPD

• Terry J. Dieleman, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Tammy L. Sanwick, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Take a look at the incident reports for (date).JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3