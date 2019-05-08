Local briefs

Annual POPS Concert coming to Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Bands Program presents its fourth annual Spring POPS Concert and Ice Cream Social outside on the Whitney Mall at Sheridan College 6 p.m. Thursday. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public and ice cream will be available.

This family friendly concert celebrates music by Sheridan College students and community musicians in the Symphony Band, Jazztet combo and Jazz Ensemble big band.

The informal ‘party concert’ will feature everything from marches to concert overtures to funk, jazz and blues. This year’s featured selections include “Lassus Trombone” featuring the SC Symphony Band trombones, as well as concert medleys of the music of Frank Sinatra and the musical “Jersey Boys.”

According to Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Eric Richards, this annual tradition celebrates music created by the ensembles throughout the year and closes the semester with a wonderful musical experience.

“We hope to create a fun atmosphere of celebration for our campus community as our SC Bands Program wraps up another successful year,” Richards said. “It’s a great chance for the community to relax and enjoy a wide range of music. We hope families attending commencement will make this part of their visit to campus as well.”

For more information about this and upcoming events, go to www.whitneyarts.org or call (307) 675-0360. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Earth, hide and metal exhibit coming to The Brinton

SHERIDAN —The Brinton Museum presents The Spiritual Nature of Earth, Hide and Metal, a collaborative invitational exhibition showcasing nationally and internationally known artists Jody Folwell, Susan Folwell, James F. Jackson and JhonDuane Goes In Center, working in the mediums of clay, leather and metal. This exhibit opens in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery Sunday, May 12 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

The inspiration for this show materialized out of a desire to highlight four artists invited to work individually and together to create pieces that speak to the spiritual nature of their art. The Brinton’s show represents the first time these artists have joined forces to share their artistic ideas and materials with each other.

The Spiritual Nature of Earth, Hide and Metal includes a blend of traditional and avant-garde styles found in both Santa Clara potters Jody Folwell’s and Susan Folwell’s ceramic art, intricately-tooled leather vessels by Jim Jackson from Sheridan and American Indian personal adornment pieces by Lakota artist JhonDuane Goes In Center. Jackson worked in concert with the Folwells to create tooled leather handles for some of their pieces. JohnDuane Goes In Center provided engraved silver conchos that Jackson incorporated into some of his tooled vessels, each piece in the exhibition is definitively unique. Jackson and Goes In Center also worked together on a Lakota ceremonial belt.

An educational, one-day symposium, Putting A Voice To The Work, features presentations by each artist who will talk about the inspirations and spirituality of their pieces in the exhibition. Registration for the Saturday, May 11, symposium can be made online at thebrintonmuseum.org, or by calling 307-672-3173.

A gallery reception on Friday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m., is free and open to the public.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

Fireman’s Ball to be held May 11

SHERIDAN — The annual Fireman’s Ball will be Saturday, May 11, from 7-11 p.m. at the Koltiska Distillery. The ball supports Sheridan firefighters. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Sheridan Fire-Rescue station, Over the Moon Boutique or at the door. The public is invited to attend, but tickets are limited. Koltiska Distillery is located at 644 Crook St.

Local man named Big Brother of the Year

SHERIDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters recently announced Robert ‘Bob’ Utter, a Big Brother in Sheridan, as the 2019 Wyoming Big Brother of the Year. Utter is a Commercial Specialist for Concept Z Home and Property.

All are welcome to attend an open house and presentation of the award to Utter Thursday, May 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hub on Smith at 211 Smith St. The formal award presentation will be at 5:15 p.m.