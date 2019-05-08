Bighorn National Forest managers/steering committee to meet

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest managers and members of the Forest Plan Steering Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Sheridan County Courthouse, 224 South Main Street, Room 210.

The meeting is open to the public.

Agenda topics for discussion include dispersed camping, roadless areas, proposed projects, grazing levels, and forest plan accomplishments. The meeting agenda is on the web at https://bit.ly/2XFWT2y.

The Forest Plan Steering Committee is comprised of Forest Service managers and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts and State of Wyoming agencies. The committee was formed during revision of the forest plan and continues to help the USFS monitor the forest plan and project implementation. The committee meets twice a year.

For more information about the meeting or the committee, contact Christopher Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopherdjones@fs.fed.us. More information about the Bighorn National Forest’s projects and activities can be found on the web at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home.