Izzy Heltai to perform May 14

SHERIDAN — Singer/songwriter Izzy Heltai will perform at Black Tooth Brewing Company Tuesday, May 14. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 10 p.m.

Based out of Northampton, Massachusetts, Heltai has found a home in the New England folk scene that connects Northampton’s Parlor Room, Boston’s Club Passim and Mass MOCA’s Freshgrass festival. Still, he remains something of a nomad, living out of his car to spend as much time as possible performing.

His performance is free and open to the public. Black Tooth is located at 312 Broadway St.

