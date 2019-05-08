Wyoming lawyers volunteer to provide free legal advice

SHERIDAN — In August 2016, Equal Justice Wyoming, in partnership with the American Bar Association, launched an online service, Wyoming Free Legal Answers, that provides free legal advice to low-income individuals. Since its launch, more than 500 legal questions have been answered by volunteer attorneys.

The website, https://wyoming.freelegalanswers.org, screens individuals for income eligibility and allows eligible users to ask legal questions through the secure portal. Wyoming-licensed attorneys then volunteer to answer the questions.

The website is a lifeline for some people facing legal problems. One client who received legal advice through Wyoming Free Legal Answers said, “This has helped me make some sense of what was an overwhelming process…This site is a blessing for those that need it.”

“This is a much-needed service,” said Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming. “Through the website, we are able to reach many people who otherwise would be unable to get advice from an attorney. We are grateful for the 31 lawyers who volunteer to answer questions on Wyoming Free Legal Answers.”

Equal Justice Wyoming is a judicial branch program whose mission is to serve the legal needs of low-income persons in Wyoming through community engagement, education, information, and the expansion of legal services. Additional information and resources are available at www.equaljustice.wy.gov.

For further information about Wyoming Free Legal Answers, please contact Marykaren Ripple, pro bono coordinator, at 307-777-8383 or mripple@courts.state.wy.us.