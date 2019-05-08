Sheridan High graduate weds in California

SHERIDAN — Hannah Elizabeth King and Luke Andrew Eddy were united in marriage on April 7, 2019, in Huntington Beach, California. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kurt King of Sheridan, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Eddy of Huntington Beach.

King, 27, is a 2009 Sheridan High School graduate. She later graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2013 with Bachelor of Science degrees in Geohydrology and Environment and Natural Resources, and from Virginia Tech in 2015 with a Master of Science degree in Environmental Nanoscience. She is currently employed by Geosyntec Consultants as a hydrogeologist.

Eddy, 27, is a 2010 Edison High School graduate. He later graduated from California Maritime Academy in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Transportation, and is currently employed by ConocoPhillips as a third mate.

The couple reside in Huntington Beach, California and will be traveling to Croatia for their honeymoon this summer.