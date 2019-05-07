The lonely life of one trackster

CLEARMONT — How many male student-athletes score points at any given track and field meet for Arvada-Clearmont High School? One. How many Panthers need to load up a bus bound for Buffalo each day for practice? One. How many tracksters does AC head coach Ross Walker have to round up to for his post-meet speech? One.

While Arvada-Clearmont’s nickname is plural, only one Panther exists in the competitive arena this spring. Torrey Veach represents the lone student-athlete for AC’s boys track and field team.

AC is the smallest high school in the state, meaning low numbers aren’t a foreign concept to the Panthers. However, only having one trackster out this spring is somewhat rare.

“This is kind of an atypical year,” Walker said.

Walker has coached the AC track and field team for six years. He has seen the ebbs and flows of participation numbers. Last season, for instance, along with having Veach as a freshman, Walker had Clayton Auzqui who threw shot put and discus, Riley Malli who competed in the same field events and Mason Beam who ran sprints.

Both Auzqui and Malli graduated, and Beam moved away. With years like this in mind — and for the simple fact that a track doesn’t exist in the town of Clearmont — Walker came up with an idea. Why not pair with Buffalo High School to utilize their track and field facilities and team atmosphere?

“We wanted our kids to have the full track experience,” Walker said. “… We wanted this to be a little more authentic and get that full experience in what in means to be on track. Buffalo has been fantastic. All the other coaches have been great, and our kids just kind of join in and jump in.”

During the fall, Walker holds an assistant coaching position with the Bison football team. That made approaching the school about this idea of pairing with it for weekday practices painless.

Gone are the days now where AC jumpers would utilize a strip of grass behind their school in Clearmont. No longer do the Panthers have to find a desolate dirt road for interval workouts.

Buffalo allows AC — who retain their autonomy during track and field meets — to practice along a track, throw in a pit, and run and jump on a runway. And that’s not all the Bison afford to the Panthers. Buffalo also provides the visitors with a heightened level of competition.

“We learn more from Buffalo and have better competition to practice against,” Veach said.

In just one full season of practicing and competing against the Bison, Walker can already see a substantial improvement from his sophomore.

“Torrey has a chance to compete with kids from a 3A school, and he knows how to compete with those kids,” Walker said. “It really helps him out, and he’s really grown a lot from his freshman year to his sophomore year.”

On meet days, however, Veach stands alone. While he mingles with the AC girls team and the Buffalo athletes he’s grown close to, Veach is the one and only Panther.

He prepares for his events on his own. Veach competes in the long and triple jumps alone. The AC sophomore cools down after a few jumps, glancing up a scoreboard where he singlehandedly accounted for every point on the board for his team.

Veach is a one-man band, making his mark as the lone AC Panther in the state of Wyoming.