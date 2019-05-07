Kid Curious to open on Main Street

SHERIDAN — When Kid Curious opens on Main Street, downtown will host a toyville for kids of all ages that promises to bring fun back into learning through tangibles of play. Whether Q-Ba-Maze 2.0, Green Science Rover Robot, Crazy Aaron’s thinking putty, Etch-a-Sketch, Mary Meyer cuddles, Little Adventures Role Playing Costumes or Magnum Rubber Band Guns, the new toy store owned by Jamie and Kim Franzman, a mother and daughter-in-law duo, will offer Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-specialty and traditional toys, games, activities, puzzles, stuffed animals and role-playing items. Such toys are designed to spur imagination, creativity and other developmental skills and reduce electronic screen time. Further, the Franzman’s store will fill a needed retail and historical niche by returning to a nostalgic, albeit updated, take on the Main Street toy store anchored in downtown business communities of ages past.

“We are excited to offer Sheridan a more traditional toy store that brings out the child in everyone,” Jamie Franzman said. In a mere three months, the pair have realized their store from concept to full-blown retail business with a 3,000 square foot location in what was formerly the Cottonwood Kitchen Shop at 129 N. Main St. As co-owners, Jamie Franzman heads up business and retail sales while Kim Franzman is in charge of marketing, design and purchasing an estimated 2,000 toys and related items from nearly 30 specialty toy manufactures.

“Our main focus is the learning development and aspects of that which are STEM and STEAM,” said Kim Franzman, who is married to Rio Franzman and is the mother of Karsyn, 7, and Beckette, 4. “We want to make sure kids are getting back to playing and using their creative juices through imaginative stimulation not screen and electronic stimulation.”

For the Franzmans, opening a Main Street toy store is a first. The family returned to Wyoming from Houston last year when Kim Franzman and her husband — who accepted a job in Sheridan — first moved. They were followed by Jamie Franzman and her husband Red. In early February, Jamie Franzman quit her profession as a senior instructional designer for video online learning and the mother and daughter-in-law began to brainstorm about a possible retail venture. After much downtown business and market research and viability studies, the pair decided on a Main Street toy store, which features a May 18 grand opening. The pair are “thrilled” to be among the historic downtown business community where their retail windows welcome kids of all ages.

“You know the old adage, ‘kid in a candy store,’” Jamie Franzman said. “Well here it’s a kid in a toy store. It’s truly a family adventure. We have fun. We want to bring out the child in everyone.”

At Kid Curious, the focus will be on quality learning toys which have a long shelf life along with customer service, free gift wrapping and use of local and regional vendors whenever possible. When the store opens, Sheridanite artist Raegan Allred’s “Whispers of Wyoming” themed coloring book will be sold exclusively at the store.

“They find toys that aren’t any where else in Sheridan. Their toys have a wide age appeal,” said Allred, mother of three kids ranging from 3 to 13 years old. “When all of [my children] are in there, none of them want to leave.”