SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, Fifth Street and Adair Street, 5:59 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Warren Avenue, no time listed

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls yesterday.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Joey E. Moore, Banner; Mcacy J. Moore, Banner

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 12:21 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Main Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 9:31 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 10:49 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 12:02 p.m.

• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Connor Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Open door, Holloway Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, park Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Traffic stop, East Brundage Lane, 6:26 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Careless driver, East Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.

• Various use permit, Commercial Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, Exit 16, Ranchester, 9:08 a.m.

• Fraud, Industrial Lane, 11:51 a.m.

• Theft cold, Railway Avenue, Parkman, 12:06 p.m.

• Missing person, Timber Drive, Ranchester, 3:44 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 4:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Little Goose Canyon Road, 4:27 p.m.

• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Beaver Creek Road, 6:46 p.m.

• Assist agency, Bird Farm Road, milepost 0.2, 7:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Weeping Willow Court, 8:37 p.m.

• Civil, Trish Drive, 8:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 4