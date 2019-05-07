SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, Fifth Street and Adair Street, 5:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Warren Avenue, no time listed
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls yesterday.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Admissions — Joey E. Moore, Banner; Mcacy J. Moore, Banner
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 12:21 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Main Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 9:31 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 10:49 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 12:02 p.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Connor Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Open door, Holloway Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, park Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Traffic stop, East Brundage Lane, 6:26 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.
• Various use permit, Commercial Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, Exit 16, Ranchester, 9:08 a.m.
• Fraud, Industrial Lane, 11:51 a.m.
• Theft cold, Railway Avenue, Parkman, 12:06 p.m.
• Missing person, Timber Drive, Ranchester, 3:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 4:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Little Goose Canyon Road, 4:27 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Beaver Creek Road, 6:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bird Farm Road, milepost 0.2, 7:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Weeping Willow Court, 8:37 p.m.
• Civil, Trish Drive, 8:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 67
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 4