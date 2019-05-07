Local student named finalist for Presidential Scholars Program

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced that seven Wyoming high school students are semifinalists for the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program including William John Riis Card of Sheridan High School.

“The achievements of these Wyoming students deserve recognition, reflecting academic and artistic success, leadership, and involvement in their schools and communities,” Gordon said.

These semifinalist recipients of the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program are scheduled to be announced next week.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.