SHERIDAN — Pint Night benefiting Friends of the Sheridan County Fulmer Library will be Tuesday, May 14, at Black Tooth Brewing Company from 5-9 p.m.

In addition to supporting our local library participants can enter a 50/50 raffle for a YETI cooler.

For more information contact Kathy Shell at (307) 763-4096. Black Tooth Brewing Co. is located at 312 Broadway St.