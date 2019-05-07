FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Chamber sponsoring strategic planning workshop

Home|News|Local News|Chamber sponsoring strategic planning workshop

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Futures Workshop will be held May 13 and 14 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The workshop is designed to provide skills and begin a conversation for current and future community leaders that can help guide them toward a preferable future and how to achieve it.

This two-day workshop, presented by Alex Floate, will provide the basics of foresight knowledge, and through a series of exercises allow participants to put that knowledge to immediate use in crafting potential futures for the Sheridan community. The skills learned are equally applicable in all businesses and organizations, for- or not-for-profit, private or government agencies.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided each day. RSVP no later than 3 p.m. Friday, May 10, to ceo@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

By |May. 7, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN