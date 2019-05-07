Chamber sponsoring strategic planning workshop

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Futures Workshop will be held May 13 and 14 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The workshop is designed to provide skills and begin a conversation for current and future community leaders that can help guide them toward a preferable future and how to achieve it.

This two-day workshop, presented by Alex Floate, will provide the basics of foresight knowledge, and through a series of exercises allow participants to put that knowledge to immediate use in crafting potential futures for the Sheridan community. The skills learned are equally applicable in all businesses and organizations, for- or not-for-profit, private or government agencies.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided each day. RSVP no later than 3 p.m. Friday, May 10, to ceo@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.