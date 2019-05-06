FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local scout awarded Eagle honors

Home|News|Local News|Local scout awarded Eagle honors

SHERIDAN — The Central Wyoming Council Boy Scouts of America has awarded Carter Wells of Troop 117 of Sheridan the rank of Eagle Scout. Wells received the award at a Court of Honor held on Feb. 23 in Casper.

Eagle Scout is the highest award earned by young men in the Boy Scouts. Wells’ Eagle Scout project involved the purchasing, construction and installation of three picnic tables on the Red Grade Trail System for the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

Wells is a senior at Sheridan High School and participates in church and soccer, and is a YMCA counselor. He is the son of Jeff and Lisa Wells, and Kim Wells of Sheridan.

By |May. 6, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN