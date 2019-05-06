Local scout awarded Eagle honors

SHERIDAN — The Central Wyoming Council Boy Scouts of America has awarded Carter Wells of Troop 117 of Sheridan the rank of Eagle Scout. Wells received the award at a Court of Honor held on Feb. 23 in Casper.

Eagle Scout is the highest award earned by young men in the Boy Scouts. Wells’ Eagle Scout project involved the purchasing, construction and installation of three picnic tables on the Red Grade Trail System for the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

Wells is a senior at Sheridan High School and participates in church and soccer, and is a YMCA counselor. He is the son of Jeff and Lisa Wells, and Kim Wells of Sheridan.