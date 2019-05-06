FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Republican Women hosting luncheon May 14

SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County will hold a luncheon May 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center.

Members and guests will hear a report from Sheridan County legislators about the 2019 session and the future outlook for Wyoming.

The public is welcome, but reservations are necessary and can be made with Carla Klopfenstein at carlak@usa.net or calling 307-673-1183. Cost of the lunch is $15.

RWSC will continue to be present at Third Thursdays throughout the summer, but will otherwise recess until fall.

