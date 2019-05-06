FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wyoming farm to plate

SHERIDAN — The Powder River Basin Resource Council will host a Wyoming Farm to Plate meeting Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Inner Circle meeting room.

Producers, school administrators, farmers market coordinators and anyone with a stake in local foods is urged to attend. Topics of discussion will include challenges facing Wyoming food production, and activities, policies or entities that are bettering local food issues now or in the past.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

