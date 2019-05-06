Gatchell Museum receives grant

BUFFALO — The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum was able to bring three Native American speakers to Buffalo, engaging students, teachers, community members and regional residents about Native American history and identity, due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum serves visitors from within the community, the state and around the world with dynamic exhibits and engaging programs. The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has been accredited with the American Alliance of Museums since 2002. Employees and volunteers strive to bring thought-provoking programs that will further the commitment to broaden discussions of the history of minorities that promotes tolerance, inclusion, diversity and education. Funds from the Wyoming Community Foundation will strengthen the work being done.

To learn more about the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum or to donate, see www.jimgatchell.com/donate or contact Sylvia Bruner at 307-684-9331 or director@jimgatchell.com.