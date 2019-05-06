Community mourns death, celebrates life of child

SHERIDAN — About 200 people gathered Saturday at Sheridan Wesleyan Church to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of a local elementary school student.

Esperanza Lynn Lagunes-Aarstad, age 6, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, due to injuries sustained from being pulled under a school bus. Lagunes-Aarstad attended Woodland Park Elementary School and was transferring buses April 22 at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School when the accident occurred.

A display featuring framed photos of the child greeted visitors at the front door Saturday. Most attendees wore purple, Lagunes-Aarstad’s favorite color, and the closed casket featured a purple top.

Next to the casket were a cross made of purple flowers, a wreath and purple balloons.

Aaron Hughes, lead pastor at Sheridan Wesleyan Church, gave the introductory and closing remarks. Hughes said he struggled to think of what to say and noted that perhaps no words could properly apply.

Hughes emphasized that Saturday was filled with sadness but not without hope. (Esperanza means “hope” in Spanish).

“Today is not a good day,” Hughes said. “… Today is a beautiful occasion, but it’s not a fun one.”

After the introduction and singing of “Amazing Grace,” a slideshow of Lagunes-Aarstad’s life ran for several minutes. It featured many photos of the smiling, joyful child.

“Esperanza loved playing with her sisters, jamming out on the drums and watching Scooby-Doo,” the family obituary read in part. “Esperanza’s passions were animals of all kinds, she loved cooking whether it was following the recipes or just playing with ingredients. Esperanza was always laughing and playing. … Esperanza may have only been with us for six short years but in those years she taught all of us what life was meant to be. Being happy, laughing and smiling was an everyday thing for Esperanza. Not a day will go by that her smile won’t be missed and remembered.”

Officiating pastor Felix Vasquez spoke for about 20 minutes in Spanish with the assistance of an English translator. He focused on looking toward Jesus Christ for salvation and shared the importance of love instead of hate.

Vasquez’s message carried urgency, as he noted that there is no time to waste. He encouraged everyone to love their family and spend time with their children and help them grow with God’s love.

Before his sermon, Vasquez read the first three verses from chapter 61 in Isaiah, a book in the Old Testament of the Bible.

“The spirit of the Lord is upon me … to comfort all who mourn,” the passage read in part. “… To give them beauty instead of ashes.”

Hughes concluded with a prayer for the community, and he asked everyone in attendance to embrace God’s hope and love.

After an extremely difficult past two weeks, the community gathered to support the family of Lagunes-Aarstad and honor her memory.