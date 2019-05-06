FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Senior happenings

• Swap meet — Join The Hub on Smith for a swap meet Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The category is “party plates and party dishes.” Drop off your items Tuesday between 12:30-2:30 p.m. Organizers ask for no more than five items per person.

• Conversations in History — Helen Laumann and the Sheridan County Historical Society will present information about the Sheridan Inn and important people in the community’s history. The free event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Hub on Smith.

• Mother’s Day celebration — Join The Hub on Smith in celebrating mothers with a pasta bar for lunch. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Hub on Smith. Organizers ask for notification of parties larger than six. The cost is a $5 suggested contribution for registered guests and $8 for all others.

