Pushed to the brink: Broncs hang with No. 1 Thunder Basin in final home game

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team saved its best performance of the regular season for last.

Although the Broncs didn’t come away victorious, they pushed the top-ranked team in the state for 80 minutes. Ultimately, Sheridan lost 1-0 Friday against Thunder Basin in its final home game of the year, but coaches and players came away with a positive outlook.

“That’s the most complete 80 minute-game from front to back we’ve played,” Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “… Even though it was a loss, it’s great for our confidence.”

Sheridan ended the regular season 4-8 in conference and 6-8 overall. The No. 1 Bolts finished 11-0-1 in conference and 13-0-1 overall. After losing 3-0 to the Bolts last month, the Broncs were one small mistake away from bringing the game to overtime Friday. The Bolts netted a goal with about 17 minutes remaining in the first half after Victor Quinones got behind the Sheridan defense and converted the score.

In the first 40 minutes, the Bolts dominated possessions and repeatedly set up decent scoring chances. Thunder Basin’s scoring chances were repeatedly snuffed out by goalkeeper Sam Salyards, though, who had his best performance in goal all season according to Soderstrom.

Sheridan had a few opportunities, the best of which came with two minutes remaining on a free kick. Garrett Coon secured excellent position in the box and hit a solid header, but it landed directly in the goalkeeper’s arms.

The script flipped in the second half. Sheridan was the aggressor and maintained possession for the better part of the final 40 minutes. The Broncs had several chances, including a breakaway with around 16 minutes left, but the shot went just wide of goal.

Friday marked the last contest at Homer Scott Field for six seniors, including Quinn Heyneman. The senior defender found it extremely encouraging to have this type of all-around performance in the regular-season finale by pushing the state’s best team to its limits.

“We’re peaking at a time we want to,” Heyneman said.

Soderstrom called the seniors a diverse, competitive group, and Heyneman agreed.

“It doesn’t matter what it is or or where it is or what sport it is,” Heyneman said. “They’re just there to compete and fly around with each other.”

Heyneman called it “super bittersweet” to step off Homer Scott Field for the final time, the site of many memories on the pitch and gridiron.

“This is where I set goals and had dreams, saw those dreams come to reality, and then obviously there are those times when it doesn’t come together the way you want it, like tonight,” Heyneman said. “… I’m really happy to have ended this way.”

Sheridan will probably face Cheyenne East in the first round of regionals next week, but Soderstrom said if the Broncs play like they did Friday, the opponent will not matter.

Sheridan didn’t win the game, but its excellent showing bodes well for the team’s likelihood of making noise in the playoffs.

The Broncs begin regional competition in Laramie next Thursday.