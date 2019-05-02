Wyoming news briefs

Yellowstone’s east gate to open Friday

CODY (WNE) — The east gate to Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to open for the season Friday morning, but motorists from Cody should be aware they may face a 30-minute delay due to construction before reaching the heart of the Park.

While the east entrance is scheduled to open, there is a potential for weather disruption. Cody has experienced snowfall this week and a late snow could sidetrack plans of drivers.

Sylvan Pass, at 8,524 feet, some 20 miles into the Park, is always susceptible to receiving a storm.

Park Service officials recommend visitors check Yellowstone weather reports and road conditions before venturing into the nation’s oldest national park.

The East Entrance closed earlier than normal in 2018 because of construction at Fishing Bridge.

Work continues with nearby Indian Pond road construction. This will create the threat of delay for drivers before they get far into the Park.

Weather does have the potential to interfere with plans this weekend.

“We are expecting snow and cold temperatures the next few days, so visitors should check the road status before coming,” a Park spokesperson said.

Former Buffalo chamber head to be sentenced

BUFFALO (WNE) — Former Buffalo Chamber of Commerce CEO Angela Fox, who was convicted of three counts of theft, will be sentenced on May 13.

Fox was accused of stealing $8,624 from the Chamber and was found guilty by a Johnson County jury on Jan. 15. She was set to be sentenced on March 25. The sentencing was later vacated when Fox’s defense team filed a series of motions that requested a ruling to be made by a judge other than Judge William Edelman, who presided over the trial in Fourth Judicial District Court in Buffalo.

Motions filed by Fox’s defense team included a motion to acquit Fox on all charges due to lack of evidence of theft and a motion for a new trial stating that Buffalo Chamber of Commerce members were in the room during the jury selection process and part of the jury selection panel.

After Edelman dismissed the motions in an omnibus order filed Feb. 19, stating Fox’s team had not met the legal burden for either, Fox and her defense team then filed a motion for a change of judge and a new trial on March 13.

During a motions hearing on April 8, Judge John Perry found no wrongdoing on Edelman’s part. He said that as a corporation, it was the chamber Fox had stolen from and not its individual members.

Perry ruled that Fox return to Johnson County to be sentenced at a later date.

Fox is out on $15,000 cash-only bond and has been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring anklet at all times. She will be sentenced at the Johnson County Justice Center.

Sex abuse case ends in mistrial, will be retried

WORLAND – The child sex abuse case of the State of Wyoming against Jason Arnold Miller for four counts of first degree sexual abuse of a minor, which ended in a mistrial Wednesday morning, April 24, will be retried, although a new trial date has not been set at this time.

According to court documents the charges stem from incidents that took place from August 2014 to September 2016.

According to a press release from the Washakie County Attorney’s Office, District Court Judge Bobbie Overfield declared a mistrial, making an evidentiary ruling based on some testimony from a witness she felt could imperil Miller’s right to a fair trial.

Washakie County Deputy Attorney Anthony Barton stated that he respects the court’s decision and that he looks forward to retrying Miller.

“We have a great opportunity to come back and present a clean case against Mr. Miller that won’t have the possibility of appeal,” Barton said.

The trial of the state of Wyoming against Jason Miller started Monday morning, April 22, with jury selection.

When the prosecution called former Worland Police Officer John Core to the stand, the defense objected, stating that anything that Core had to say would be hearsay. Ovefield overruled the objection.

On Wednesday, April 24, the victim’s mother took the stand and after less than an hour’s worth of testimony, Washakie County Public Defender Richard Hopkinson requested a sidebar meeting with the judge.

After about a half an hour counsel and the judge returned to the courtroom, where Overfield declared that the court would take a 15 minute break which actually lasted 47 minutes.

Minutes after court convened Overfield declared a mistrial and thanked the jurors for their time.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers