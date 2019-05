SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 1:16 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Decker Road and Beatty Spur, 1:28 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Medical, Absaraka Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:32 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 East, 7:09 p.m.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Gretchen M. Doenz, Banner; Jami M. Kukal, Sheridan; Annika Miriam Doenz, Banner; Brixton Gene Kukal, Sheridan

Wednesday

• Dismissals — Gretchen M. Doenz, Banner; Jami M. Kukal, Sheridan; Annika Miriam Doenz, Banner; Brixton Gene Kukal, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Careless driver, Gladstone Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Removal of subject, West First Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Broadway Street, 2:04 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Fifth Street, 9:35 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avoca Place, 1:26 p.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Jackson Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 6:31 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Brinton Road, 9:43 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Fish Hatchery Road and North Piney Road, Banner, 2:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Danielle L. Campos, 39, Casper, fail to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jeffery B. Grover, 58, Billings, contempt of court/bench warrant, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Bryan L. Koski, 29, Sheridan, careless driving, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2