Local briefs

The Brinton to host bird box building

BIG HORN — Young carpenters will have a chance to build a wren house to take home May 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Brinton Museum.

Children will be taught where and how to hang their boxes. In addition, each child will be provided with precut and drilled pine planks, a snack and a “Bird Hero” certificate.

The class size is limited to 12, so those interested should sign up early at sciencekidssheridan.regfox.com/ bird-box-building-at-the-brinton. The class is open to children ages 7-12 years old. The cost is $5 per child, which will be donated to The Brinton’s walking trail that began construction this year. The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

Wyoming Baroque performing at WCA

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Baroque will perform May 4 from 7-9 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts on the campus of Sheridan College.

Wyoming Baroque brings together nationally-known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th Century repertoire, as well contemporary compositions, featuring instruments built to the same specifications. The ensemble is in residence at Sheridan College and is committed to education and arts advocacy.

Tickets to the performance are $25 each and can be purchased at www.whitneyarts.org. For more information call 307-675-0360.

Whitney Center for the Arts is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Barn in Big Horn to host dance for special needs students

BIG HORN — Stars of the Big Horns, a free formal dance for students with special needs, will be held May 3 from 6-9 p.m. at the Barn in Big Horn. Stars of the Big Horns is a formal night experience for people with special needs between the ages of 13-21.

It is an event to provide a night for honored guests to shine. The dance is not a school sponsored event but experienced volunteers and peer helpers will be on hand to assure that the guests are accommodated appropriately.

Family, friends and caregivers are encouraged to attend the grand arrival and grand march at 6 and 6:30 p.m. for picture opportunities.

The dance is free and open to special needs students from all Sheridan County school districts. Small snacks and refreshments will be served. For more information, see www.starsofthebighorns.com.

The Barn in Big Horn is located at 228 Johnson St. in Big Horn.