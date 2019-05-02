Donuts with Deputies at TRVCC

SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson, Lieutenant Levi Dominguez and deputies Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for Donuts with Deputies. The goal of the meeting is to hear from Tongue River Valley residents, answer any questions regarding law enforcement and give SCSO an opportunity to know the residents better. All Tongue River Valley residents are invited to come for donuts and conversation.

The Tongue River Valley Community Center is located at 1100 Main Street in Dayton.