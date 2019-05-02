Casual conversations in history at the HUB

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host Casual Conversations in History Wednesday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m.

Historian Helen Laumann will be giving a presentation about the history of The Sheridan Inn and the famous people who stayed there. This will be the last Casual Conversations program until September. The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum.

For further information, please call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.