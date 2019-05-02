Local students graduating from Chadron State

CHADRON, Neb. – Kyle Dietsche of Sheridan is a candidate to graduate with a Master of Business Administration degree at Chadron State College’s Spring Commencement Saturday, May 4. Eighty candidates are scheduled to receive their graduate degrees at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Dr. Robert Knight, a professor retiring from the Justice Studies, Social Sciences, will speak at the graduate ceremony.

Also on May 4, Chadron State College will confer 242 undergraduate degrees. Among those graduates are two Sheridan residents: Elizabeth Jost and Erin O’Connell.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.