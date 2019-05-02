Bomber Mountain Cycling to host ladies ride

SHERIDAN — The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club is sponsoring a ladies ride Saturday, May 4, starting at 11 a.m.

The ride will begin at the Bighorn Y and will go past the Events Center. Total distance is about 16.6 miles and all abilities and bikes are welcome, but gravel or mountain bikes are recommended.

Riders are asked to bring a spare tube, a helmet and some cash for a beverage social after the ride at the Bighorn Y patio.

For questions or additional information contact caryn@purenergygym.com or amandakirlin307@gmail.com.