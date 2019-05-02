FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Bomber Mountain Cycling to host ladies ride

Home|News|Local News|Bomber Mountain Cycling to host ladies ride

SHERIDAN — The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club is sponsoring a ladies ride Saturday, May 4, starting at 11 a.m.

The ride will begin at the Bighorn Y and will go past the Events Center. Total distance is about 16.6 miles and all abilities and bikes are welcome, but gravel or mountain bikes are recommended.

Riders are asked to bring a spare tube, a helmet and some cash for a beverage social after the ride at the Bighorn Y patio.

For questions or additional information contact caryn@purenergygym.com or amandakirlin307@gmail.com.

By |May. 2, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN