Villalobos Brothers to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center heats up the stage with high-octane Mexican and The Villalobos Brothers Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Villalobos Brothers have been acclaimed as one of today’s leading Contemporary Mexican ensembles. Their original compositions and arrangements fuse Mexican folk music with jazz and classical music.

The ensemble has performed throughout Latin America, India, Russia, Canada and in more than 30 states across the U.S. They have also performed in historic venues and events including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Latin Grammy Awards, Davies Symphony Hall, Montreal Jazz Festival, the Ford Theatre in Hollywood, the 60th Anniversary of the United Nations, the New Victory Theatre on Broadway, San Jose Jazz Fest, Celebrate Brooklyn, the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, the Blue Note Jazz Festival and the Apollo Theatre.

The Villalobos Brothers recently premiered their Symphonic Project, performing sold-out concerts with both the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and the Walla Walla Symphony. The ensemble has collaborated with legendary musicians including Grammy winners Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Antonio Sánchez, Regina Carter, Eduardo Magallanes, Dan Zanes, Sierra Hull, and Ana Tijoux.

Tickets are $23.50 for adults, $20.50 for seniors/military and $15 for students, and can be purchased at www.wyotheater.com.

By |May. 2, 2019|

