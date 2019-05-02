Recognizing tremendous accomplishments

Fallon Lewis drove across the state of Wyoming, through the winter wonderland that engulfed May 1, to share as the keynote speaker at the third annual Sheridan Press Sports Awards Wednesday night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Lewis — a former Tongue River High School and Sheridan College basketball player — didn’t let the unseasonable weather stop her from inspiring local student-athletes.
“It was special just driving back to Sheridan County from Laramie. I’ve made that drive a lot of times, but this was a lot more special,” Lewis said. “It was for the entire county, and for all the athletes here. It’s a night to recognize all of them and all of their accolades and all that they’ve done.
“It’s really incredible to see all the support this community has for each other.”
Former managing editor, Mike Pruden, created The Sheridan Press Sports Awards three years ago as a way to recognize student-athletes from all five local schools — Sheridan High School, Sheridan College, Big Horn High School, Tongue River High School and Arvada-Clearmont High School. Each school received one nomination for each of the sports it competes in and from there one winner was selected.
The night culminated with a few specialty awards — Sportsmanship, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and the Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance.
The Be Fierce Award is given to a student-athlete that has overcome hardships on and off the court, in honor of former Press employee Katie French.
Jordan Christensen represented this year’s winner for her sticktoitivness through injury. She suffered a torn meniscus during volleyball season, played through it, had surgery before the start of basketball season and played the last few games of the regular season before competing in track.
“Many positive adjectives are appropriate when you describe Jordan and her contribution to the Sheridan High School basketball program,” Sheridan girls basketball head coach Larry Ligocki said. “As a Lady Bronc, she’s tough, committed and a leader.
“… Understanding she may not even see the floor this past season, Jordan remained committed to her team by fulfilling a role that too often goes unappreciated and unnoticed. The Lady Broncs are better because of her play and her presence.”
Athletics have played a large role in Christensen’s life as they have for many who were present Wednesday night. The evening allowed Lewis to reflect on her athletic career in Sheridan County, and it’s one she won’t soon forget or under-appreciate.
“It made me to where I am now,” Lewis said. “Without Sheridan County, I wouldn’t of been able to accomplish anything beyond that. Going to Laramie, to the University of Wyoming, and then moving on professionally and now being back in coaching. I owe a lot to Sheridan County.”
THE SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS 2019 WINNERS
Girls Golfer of the Year
Abby James, Sheridan High School
Boys Golfer of the Year
Brayden James, Sheridan High School
Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year
Katie Turpin, Sheridan High School
Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year
Noah Harvey, Big Horn High School
Female Soccer Player of the Year
Hannah Ozmon, Sheridan College
Male Soccer Player of the Year
Nicolas Parris, Sheridan College
Girls Tennis Players of the Year
Ella Laird and Hannah Jost, Sheridan High School
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School
Volleyball Player of the Year
Hannah Lloyd, Sheridan College
Football Player of the Year
Parker Christensen, Sheridan High School
Rodeo Cowgirl of the Year
Madeline Hall, Sheridan College
Rodeo Cowboy of the Year
Coby Johnson, Sheridan College
Girls Swimmer of the Year
Piper Carroll, Sheridan High School
Boys Swimmer of the Year
Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School
Wrestler of the Year
Kyle Breen, Tongue River High School
Female Basketball Player of the Year
Kristin Klaahsen, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Male Basketball Player of the Year
Tristan Bower, Sheridan High School
Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Carleigh Reish, Tongue River High School
Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Alec Riegert, Sheridan High School
Fall Female Athlete of the Year
Piper Carroll, Sheridan High School
Fall Male Athlete of the Year
Kade Eisele, Big Horn School
Winter Female Athlete of the Year
Kristin Klaahsen, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Winter Male Athlete of the Year
Tristan Bower, Sheridan High School
Sportsmanship Award
Kade Eisele, Big Horn High School
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Jordan Christensen, Sheridan High School
Holly Hutchinson, Tongue River High School
Morgan Bury, Sheridan College
Tannah Sellers, Sheridan College
Josh Bagley, Sheridan College
Coach of the Year
Taylor Kelting, Sheridan High School
Team of the Year
Big Horn High School football
Editor’s note: Check out photo galleries and a video from the event!