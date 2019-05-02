Recognizing tremendous accomplishments

Fallon Lewis drove across the state of Wyoming, through the winter wonderland that engulfed May 1, to share as the keynote speaker at the third annual Sheridan Press Sports Awards Wednesday night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Lewis — a former Tongue River High School and Sheridan College basketball player — didn’t let the unseasonable weather stop her from inspiring local student-athletes.

“It was special just driving back to Sheridan County from Laramie. I’ve made that drive a lot of times, but this was a lot more special,” Lewis said. “It was for the entire county, and for all the athletes here. It’s a night to recognize all of them and all of their accolades and all that they’ve done.

“It’s really incredible to see all the support this community has for each other.”

Former managing editor, Mike Pruden, created The Sheridan Press Sports Awards three years ago as a way to recognize student-athletes from all five local schools — Sheridan High School, Sheridan College, Big Horn High School, Tongue River High School and Arvada-Clearmont High School. Each school received one nomination for each of the sports it competes in and from there one winner was selected.

The night culminated with a few specialty awards — Sportsmanship, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and the Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance.

The Be Fierce Award is given to a student-athlete that has overcome hardships on and off the court, in honor of former Press employee Katie French.

Jordan Christensen represented this year’s winner for her sticktoitivness through injury. She suffered a torn meniscus during volleyball season, played through it, had surgery before the start of basketball season and played the last few games of the regular season before competing in track.

“Many positive adjectives are appropriate when you describe Jordan and her contribution to the Sheridan High School basketball program,” Sheridan girls basketball head coach Larry Ligocki said. “As a Lady Bronc, she’s tough, committed and a leader.

“… Understanding she may not even see the floor this past season, Jordan remained committed to her team by fulfilling a role that too often goes unappreciated and unnoticed. The Lady Broncs are better because of her play and her presence.”

Athletics have played a large role in Christensen’s life as they have for many who were present Wednesday night. The evening allowed Lewis to reflect on her athletic career in Sheridan County, and it’s one she won’t soon forget or under-appreciate.

“It made me to where I am now,” Lewis said. “Without Sheridan County, I wouldn’t of been able to accomplish anything beyond that. Going to Laramie, to the University of Wyoming, and then moving on professionally and now being back in coaching. I owe a lot to Sheridan County.”

THE SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS 2019 WINNERS

Girls Golfer of the Year

Abby James, Sheridan High School

Boys Golfer of the Year

Brayden James, Sheridan High School

Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year

Katie Turpin, Sheridan High School

Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year

Noah Harvey, Big Horn High School

Female Soccer Player of the Year

Hannah Ozmon, Sheridan College

Male Soccer Player of the Year

Nicolas Parris, Sheridan College

Girls Tennis Players of the Year

Ella Laird and Hannah Jost, Sheridan High School

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School

Volleyball Player of the Year

Hannah Lloyd, Sheridan College

Football Player of the Year

Parker Christensen, Sheridan High School

Rodeo Cowgirl of the Year

Madeline Hall, Sheridan College

Rodeo Cowboy of the Year

Coby Johnson, Sheridan College

Girls Swimmer of the Year

Piper Carroll, Sheridan High School

Boys Swimmer of the Year

Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School

Wrestler of the Year

Kyle Breen, Tongue River High School

Female Basketball Player of the Year

Kristin Klaahsen, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Male Basketball Player of the Year

Tristan Bower, Sheridan High School

Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Carleigh Reish, Tongue River High School

Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Alec Riegert, Sheridan High School

Fall Female Athlete of the Year

Piper Carroll, Sheridan High School

Fall Male Athlete of the Year

Kade Eisele, Big Horn School

Winter Female Athlete of the Year

Kristin Klaahsen, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Winter Male Athlete of the Year

Tristan Bower, Sheridan High School

Sportsmanship Award

Kade Eisele, Big Horn High School

Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance

Jordan Christensen, Sheridan High School

Holly Hutchinson, Tongue River High School

Morgan Bury, Sheridan College

Tannah Sellers, Sheridan College

Josh Bagley, Sheridan College

Coach of the Year

Taylor Kelting, Sheridan High School

Team of the Year

Big Horn High School football

