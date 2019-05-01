SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Absaraka Street, 1:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:23 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Assist SO, Gulch Road, 12:59 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Summit Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal found, York Circle, 1:29 p.m.

• ZPF violation, North Main Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Medical, Absaraka Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Domestic, Edwards Drive, 2:08 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 6:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Works Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Strahan Parkway, 6:16 p.m.

• Animal lost, Coffeen Avenue, 7:27 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Omarr Avenue, 8:52 p.m.

• K-9 request, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 10:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• DUI, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 10, 12:40 a.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Decker Road, milepost 12, 2:05 a.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 14 East, Banner, 12:33 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:05 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 10:29 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• David S. Anderson, 61, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph T. Miller, 32, Sheridan, elude an officer, DUI, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, Sheridan, unlawful contact, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lora M. Zelka, 54, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2