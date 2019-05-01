FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Absaraka Street, 1:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:23 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Assist SO, Gulch Road, 12:59 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Summit Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal found, York Circle, 1:29 p.m.

• ZPF violation, North Main Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Medical, Absaraka Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Domestic, Edwards Drive, 2:08 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 6:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Works Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Strahan Parkway, 6:16 p.m.

• Animal lost, Coffeen Avenue, 7:27 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Omarr Avenue, 8:52 p.m.

• K-9 request, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 10:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• DUI, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 10, 12:40 a.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Decker Road, milepost 12, 2:05 a.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 14 East, Banner, 12:33 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:05 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 10:29 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• David S. Anderson, 61, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph T. Miller, 32, Sheridan, elude an officer, DUI, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, Sheridan, unlawful contact, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lora M. Zelka, 54, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

By |May. 1, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN