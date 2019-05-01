Award-winning author to read at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Award-winning author Lisa Ko will give a reading at Sheridan College Thursday from 7-8 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center in room W153.

Ko, who is currently in residence at Ucross, will read from her acclaimed novel “The Leavers.” A discussion and book signing will follow. The event, which is co-hosted by Sheridan College and Ucross, is a part of the statewide “Explore Hemingway” series sponsored by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.

Among many honors, “The Leavers” was a 2017 National Book Award for Fiction finalist and won the 2016 PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction. The book was also a finalist for the 2018 PEN/Hemingway Award and the 2017 Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers Award. The novel traces the story of how the boy comes into his own when everything he’s loved has been taken away — and how one woman learns to live with the mistakes of her past.

This special literary evening with Ko will be moderated by Sarah Jo Sinclair, an English instructor at Sheridan College who has moderated multiple “Explore Hemingway” reading events, as well as a recent discussion with award-winning writer Elizabeth Gilbert — a former Ucross Fellow — during The Sheridan Press’ 2019 FAB Women’s Conference. The event is free and open to the public. The Whitney Academic Center is located on the campus of Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.