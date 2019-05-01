FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Fly Fishing Film Tour showing May 10

SHERIDAN — The 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour is coming back to Sheridan on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The original and preeminent exhibition of fly fishing cinema, The F3T is a one-of-a-kind experience. Each year anglers of all ages gather in big cities and small towns alike to soak up films from around the world. The tour is in its 13th year.

With an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that help make up the world of fly fishing, the 2019 F3T will take viewers from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more.

Advanced tickets are $15 per person and $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wyotheater.com.

