FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Big Horn to host musical presentation Thursday

Home|News|Local News|Big Horn to host musical presentation Thursday

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Elementary school is hosting a musical event entitled Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo present The Legacy of Wyoming, on Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the elementary gym.

Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr are from Lander and will perform a live music presentation with Wyoming and western songs about cowboys, the Oregon Trail, the transcontinental railroad and Lewis and Clark. Their performance will include traditional Native American Indian sign language, cowboy poetry and yodeling.

Boycott and Orr perform on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar. The musical duo will also be accompanied by a multimedia presentation of historical paintings and photographs, which will take the audience through Wyoming history and western heritage.

This event is sponsored by the Wyoming Fine Arts Council and is free and open to the public.

The Big Horn Elementary gym is located at 333 State Highway 335 in Big Horn.

By |May. 1, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN