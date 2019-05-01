Big Horn to host musical presentation Thursday

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Elementary school is hosting a musical event entitled Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo present The Legacy of Wyoming, on Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the elementary gym.

Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr are from Lander and will perform a live music presentation with Wyoming and western songs about cowboys, the Oregon Trail, the transcontinental railroad and Lewis and Clark. Their performance will include traditional Native American Indian sign language, cowboy poetry and yodeling.

Boycott and Orr perform on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar. The musical duo will also be accompanied by a multimedia presentation of historical paintings and photographs, which will take the audience through Wyoming history and western heritage.

This event is sponsored by the Wyoming Fine Arts Council and is free and open to the public.

The Big Horn Elementary gym is located at 333 State Highway 335 in Big Horn.