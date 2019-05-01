FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SC to host research, creative activity day

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host a new event this week designed to give students a platform to present their research and creative work to the broader community. On Friday, May 3, Sheridan College students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to the first-ever Student Research and Creative Activity Day in the foyer of the Whitney Center for the Arts from 2 to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Sheridan College Kooi Library in conjunction with faculty, seven students will present their work as poster sessions across six different disciplines. Students will be available during the event to answer questions about their work.

The following students will present during the event: Holli Cheyenne and Hunter McAdams, Microbiology; Shawna LaCoy, Rangeland Management, Walker Billings, Biology; Ivy Harbour, Dance; Heidi Schueler, Horticulture; and Ryan Miller, Chemistry.

In addition, Dr. Christian Erickson, music faculty member, will share a compilation of work by M.E.A.T. — Music Ensemble of Audio Technology — students, and attendees are invited to the Edward A. Whitney Gallery to view the Juried Student Exhibition.

“We wanted to give students the opportunity to share their research with others outside their department as well as participate in the larger conversation within the research of their discipline,” said Michelle Boule Smith, librarian and one of the event organizers. “We also wanted to include students studying creative endeavors like music, art and dance as well.”

This event is free and open to the public. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

