Johnson wins region

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team wrapped up the regular season at the University of Wyoming Rodeo last weekend. The Generals took fourth, scoring 375 points, and the Lady Generals tied for eighth with 30 points.

Coby Johnson led SC, finishing off his stellar freshman season with a victory in bull riding. He recorded 161 points and won the Central Rocky Mountain Region regular-season title with 820 points, which was 280 points clear of the second-place rider.

Chance Ames finished runner-up in bareback over the weekend, totaling 154 points. The SC junior ended the season third in the region with 1,110 points.

The Generals, as a team, took fifth in the region with 3,520 points. Wyoming won the region with 5,021.66 points.

Sheyenne Jacobson paced the Lady Generals with a third-place finish in breakaway. She logged a score of 6.9 seconds. Madeline Hall finished sixth in barrel racing, clocking in at 34.81 seconds.

SC’s women’s team ended the year 10th in the region, scoring 345 points.