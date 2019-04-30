SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block West Seventh Street, 12:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Medical, West Seventh Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 9:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Alarm, Lewis Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 3:40 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Second West Parkway, 7:15 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 7:37 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, South Gould Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Ninth Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Animal found, Gabrielle Court, 10:55 a.m.
• Animal lost, Whitney Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Disturb peace, West Fifth Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 3 p.m.
• Dog at large, Kroe Lane, 3:25 p.m.
• Littering, Hi Tech Drive, 3:30 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 4:09 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 4:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 4:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 7 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Various use permit, Sugar View Drive, 2:33 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:11 p.m.
• Domestic, East Heald Street, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Civil dispute, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 6:50 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
• Animal incident, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 1:54 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 15, 7:47 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 11:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Travis E. Atkins, 37, address not listed, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Travis E. Atkins, 37, address not listed, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cody V. Lind, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sara J. Nelson, Sheridan, 28, fail to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• William L. Truax, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 68
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6