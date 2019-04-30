FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block West Seventh Street, 12:14 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Medical, West Seventh Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 9:39 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Alarm, Lewis Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 3:40 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:35 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:11 a.m.

• Dog at large, Second West Parkway, 7:15 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 7:37 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Gould Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Ninth Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Animal found, Gabrielle Court, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal lost, Whitney Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Disturb peace, West Fifth Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 3 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kroe Lane, 3:25 p.m.

• Littering, Hi Tech Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 4:09 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 4:15 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 4:53 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 7 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Various use permit, Sugar View Drive, 2:33 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:11 p.m.

• Domestic, East Heald Street, 11:31 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Civil dispute, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 6:50 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 6:57 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 a.m.

• Animal incident, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 1:54 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 15, 7:47 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 11:10 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Travis E. Atkins, 37, address not listed, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Travis E. Atkins, 37, address not listed, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody V. Lind, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sara J. Nelson, Sheridan, 28, fail to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• William L. Truax, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

Apr. 30, 2019

