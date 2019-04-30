Local briefs

Plant hike rescheduled for May 8

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust rescheduled its plant hike for May 8 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the Red Grade trails.

Ami Erickson, a professor at Sheridan College, will lead this easy, guided hike where participants will learn about plants growing along local trails.

The hike is free and open to any first- through fifth-graders accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring a water bottle.

Grand reopening planned for Elmcroft at Sugarland Ridge

SHERIDAN — Elmcroft at Sugarland Ridge will host its grand reopening Thursday, May 2, from 4-6 p.m. Elmcroft at Sugarland Ridge offers independent and assisted living services to seniors and is part of Eclipse Senior Living.

The grand reopening will feature food, entertainment and tours of the facility. The event is free and open to the public.

Elmcroft at Sugarland Ridge is located at 1551 Sugarland Drive in Sheridan.

Sheridan Census Complete Count Committee to meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Census Complete Count Committee will meet Thursday, May 2, at 2 p.m., at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 61 S. Gould in Sheridan.

The 2020 Census will be discussed and how the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and their partners can respond. The meeting will be led by Stephanie Freeman, the Wyoming Partnership Specialist for the Census Bureau and will be approximately two hours long. The primary goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.

The Complete Count Committees program is key to creating awareness in communities all across the country. The local CCCs utilize local knowledge, influence, and resources to educate communities and promote the census through locally based, targeted outreach efforts. They provide a vehicle for coordinating and nurturing cooperative efforts between tribal, state, and local governments; communities; and the Census Bureau. They help the Census Bureau get a complete count in 2020 through partnerships with local governments and community organizations.

More information on the Census Bureau’s Complete Count Committee is available at: https://www.census.gov//programs-surveys/decennial-census/2020-census/complete_count.html

If there are organizations, media outlets, businesses, or faith-based organizations that would be interested in participating, they are also encouraged to attend this meeting.

STEM learning lecture at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — I Never Learned Much in School: Application of Social Capital to Teach Science in Rural Communities, a lecture by Dr. Heather Rudolph, is Wednesday, May 1, at 7 p.m. at the Mars Agriculture Center on the campus of Sheridan College.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers are constantly promoted in the popular media, yet students struggle to be successful in STEM classes. Dr. Rudolph will speak about teaching methods and learning strategies she uses to apply school science to students’ and other community members’ lives.

Heather Rudolph is an instructor of anatomy and physiology at Gillette College and has been teaching undergraduate biology, human anatomy and physiology since 2002.

She has also done research on rural science education and on the effectiveness of changes made to human A&P labs.

The lecture is free and open to the public, and is brought to the community by The Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series. For more information contact Dr, Scott Newbold at (307) 675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.