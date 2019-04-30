FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Sheridan Tech Meet-Up scheduled for May 6

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Tech Meet-Up will gather again on Monday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at CoWord@TheMontgomery, 33 W. Brundage St., Suite 201 in Sheridan.

Brady Adams will introduce Teton Simulation, a Wyoming based start-up software company with a strong focus on design and analysis software for 3D printed components.

The Meet-Ups are designed to be an information event to connect with others that have similar interests and learn about what others are creating in the Sheridan area.

The Meet-Up is free and open to all. Pizza will be provided.

For more information contact Wyoming Technology Business Center at (307) 675-1939.

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

