Jentel Presents comes to SAGE Gallery

SHERIDAN — Jentel Presents, the community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program will take place Tuesday, May 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., downstairs at the SAGE Gallery Space, 21 West Brundage Street.

This month’s presenters include: Mike Alberti, Minneapolis, Minnesota; a writer of short stories, Alberti’s stories explore the human relationship to the natural world, and he has recently focused his creative energy on the issue of climate change. Alexander Lumans, Denver, Colorado; a novelist, Lumans was a Fellow on the 2015 Arctic Circle Residency, during which he sailed around the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, the world’s northernmost settlement. Amanda Manitach, Seattle, Washington; an installation artist, Manitach is a self-taught artist who grew up in rural Texas, the daughter of a charismatic minister. Now she makes large drawings every day.

Loren Erdrich, New York, New York; a water-based media artist, Erdrich has lived in many places. In recent years she has been learning to be still. Her childhood fantasy was to be locked in a bookstore overnight. Ursula Gullow, Asheville, North Carolina; a painter, Gullow grew up on a dairy farm in upstate New York, the youngest of six kids. For over five years she has been painting a self-portrait every day. Christina Lihan, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a paper sculptor, Lihan was an architect in a past life. An adventurous person, she has driven across the country three times and lived in three different countries.

There is no admission charge for Jentel Presents.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development.

While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land. The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes comfortable accommodation; common living, dining and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program.

For more information please visit www.jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.