Big Horn boys, TR girls track win in Dayton

By Ryan Patterson

Ryan.patterson@thesheridanpress.com

DAYTON — The Big Horn High School boys and Tongue River High School girls track and field teams were victorious at the four-team Tongue River Invitational Friday in Dayton.

The Big Horn boys finished with 258 points. Tongue River placed second, totaling 123 points. Normative Services, Incorporated placed fourth with 28 points.

The Rams had five individuals and three relay teams finish first. Seth Mullinax won the shot put with a distance of 46 feet, 5 inches and discus with a heave of 133 feet. Jax Zimmer won the 100-meter dash in 11.86 seconds. Nathaniel Lydic won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.93 seconds. Kyler Ostler finished first in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.01 seconds. Kade VanDyken won the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet and high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches.

The 400-meter relay team consisting of VanDyken, Carson Bates, Liam Greenelsh and Will Huckeba won in 44.98 seconds.

The 1600-meter relay team of Sean Walker, Danny Hsu, John Walker and McCaffrey Billings won with a time of 4 minutes, 12.78. The 1600-meter sprint medley relay team won in 4:00.69.

For the Eagles, Cooper Vollmer took first in the 800-meter run in 2:08.03 and won the 1600-meter run in 4:51. Eli Wood won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.03.

The Tongue River girls won with 213 points. Big Horn was runner-up with 153 points. NSI finished fourth and tallied 18 points.

For the Lady Eagles, three individuals and one relay team took first. Carleigh Reish won the 100-meter dash in 13.08 seconds and 200-meter dash in 26.97 seconds. Reish also tied for first in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Holly Hutchinson won the 400-meter dash in 1:05.24. Hayley Uecker claimed the top spot in discus with a toss of 89 feet, 7.50 inches. The 1600-meter relay team composed of Hutchinson, Grace Sopko, Kalie Bocek and Jane Pendergast won in 4:40.11.

The Lady Rams also had three individuals and one relay team place first. Reata Cook won the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:50.43. Jenny Trabert placed first in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.37 seconds and 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.12 seconds. Amelia Gee took first in shot put with a distance of 33 feet, 8 inches. The 400-meter relay team consisting of Trabert, Alisyn Hutton, Sydney Schmidt and Jordan Frank won in 55.86 seconds.

Big Horn competes Saturday at the Kelly Walsh Invitational and Tongue River competes next Friday in the Sundance Invitational.