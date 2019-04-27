Sheridan falters in second half after strong first 40 minutes

SHERIDAN — Following a rainy and blustery affair against Cheyenne Central Friday night at Homer Scott Field, Sheridan High School head coach Kevin Rizer pulled his team aside, in the friendly and warm confines of the war room and applauded them for their play in the first half. The Lady Broncs held the defending state champions, and conference leaders, in check, created more scoring opportunities and played a complete 40-minute half.

Was it perfect? No. Were there mistakes? Yes. But Sheridan overcame some of those things with pure effort.

It was that final 40 minutes that stung the Lady Broncs. Sheridan drifted away from its game plan, exposed itself a couple times and the Lady Indians capitalized.

Cheyenne Central netted a pair of second-half goals to claim a 2-0 victory, which snapped the Lady Broncs’ three-game win streak.

“I think our kids played their tails off in the first half,” Rizer said. “We were real happy, real impressed with how they played. The second thing is we tried to move the ball around and find feet and expose space and play space, and we actually weren’t real happy with our play in the first half in terms of what we were trying to do. But we were playing so hard that it was overcoming some of that.”

Sheridan’s Aubrey Cooper fired an authoritative shot in the 27th minute. That, coupled with a corner and a few more shot attempts, made it evident that Sheridan can play with the best in the state. The second half saw the Lady Broncs play a lot more long balls, which stretched them out and eventually tired them out.

Courtney Wallach made a point of that in the postgame talk, imploring her team to finish what was a well-played game … for a half.

“It comes down to us trusting the process and putting our focus into playing 80 full minutes and focusing on the little things,” Wallach said. “… We just have to focus on the full game and have the want-to and the will to come together as a team to do it.”

Central put a lot more pressure on Sheridan’s defense in the opening stages of the second half. It boiled over and produced the game’s first goal, as Eliza-Grace Smith rocketed a shot past Libby Gardner from 25 yards out in the 50th minute.

Mikinsee Shumway gave the Lady Indians some breathing room in the 60th minute, capitalizing on a misplayed ball from Sheridan, pushing a shot past Gardner.

Gardner finished the night with a pair of saves, as Central recorded seven shots in all. Sheridan logged seven shots as well, three of which challenged Lady Indians’ goaltender Miranda Hinkle.

The Lady Broncs — who fell to 3-6 in conference (nine points) — will play host to Cheyenne East Saturday at Big Horn High School at 12 p.m. Sheridan will aim to play a similar half to Friday’s play, with a few minor tweaks, and look to finish the deal in the second half.

Final

Cheyenne Central…0 2 — 2

Sheridan……………0 0 — 0

Scoring

First half_No scoring

Second half_1, Cheyenne Central, Eliza-Grace Smith; 2, Cheyenne Central, Mikinsee Shumway