Sports briefs

Broncs fall on the road

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer team broke its winning streak, falling to Cheyenne Central on the road Friday night, 2-1. This brings the Broncs to 5-6 (16 points) on the season.

Ethan Rickett earned Sheridan’s lone goal in the 36th minute.
“The boys played hard,” Head Coach Scott Soderstrom said in a text message to The Sheridan Press.

The Broncs return to the pitch Saturday at 10 a.m. at Cheyenne East High School.

 

AC competes in Buffalo, Wright

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont High School track and field competed at the Buffalo Twilight Meet Thursday night and doubled up in Wright Friday.

Results for Wright’s track meet were not posted by press time, but AC Head Coach Ross Walker said McKenna Auzqui pre-qualified in the discus.

“Overall, our HS athletes did very well,” Walker said in a text message to The Sheridan Press.

By |Apr. 26, 2019|

