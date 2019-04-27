Changing seasons means new activities

Lacrosse in Sheridan is off to a great start. Practices began April 1 and our first games were April 23. Fifty-three players signed up for our inaugural season. It has been a great experience to watch a sport new to Sheridan develop over the last year. It all began with a player clinic last June; Dave Pomeroy from Wisconsin brought one of his collegiate players and over a Saturday and Sunday showed a large group of Sheridan kids the fundamentals of the sport.

Since then JR Wright and I held a community meeting at Powder River Pizza and had a great turn out. I was honestly surprised to see so many people interested in the program. After the meeting we took all of the feedback and worked to figure out the best time to offer the program.

Traditionally the sport is held in the spring so we wanted to shoot for a spring season. With so many programs offered to youth in the Sheridan community we hoped to not overlap with other programs. Though soccer was just starting up and hockey was wrapping up, we were very pleased with the turnout of our April 1 through May 10 season.

I would like to thank all of our volunteer coaches, the supportive parents and the players for making the season happen. It is something truly exciting for our community.

Moving forward into our summer season the Sheridan Recreation District is working hard to prep John Oatts Fields on Sixth Street and the Sheridan Community Softball Complex. Youth baseball and adult softball open their seasons in May.

Girls youth softball will start in late June. We are excited to offer a first- through third-grade coach pitch division, and to introduce our fourth- to fifth-grade and sixth- to eighth-grade division to fast pitch softball this season. We are grateful to have folks like Dani Brinkerhoff and Kristen Czaban helping us to transition our girls softball program.

If you are interested in outdoor recreation programs, check out some of our summer camps. We have partnered with Bighorn Mountains guides to offer youth rock climbing courses as well as day hikes and science education up at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

Youth spring cross-country running took off April 15. We have a great group of kids running and growing a passion for a lifelong activity. The season culminates in May with a 1-mile cross-country race in Thorne-Rider Park.

We are also anxious to open Scoops Ice Cream Stand in Kendrick Park on May 11. It has become such a community tradition to head to Kendrick Park, grab an ice cream cone and enjoy all the amenities there, the Sheridan Recreation District is very proud to be a part of that tradition.

Kendrick Pool will open its door on June 1 at 1 p.m. for open swim. Swim lesson sign-ups will happen the last week of May at Kendrick Pool. Checkout our website, sheridanrecreation.com for prices.

The outdoor tennis courts in Thorne-Rider Park will see a face lift in June. We will be sure to communicate the dates the courts will be closed to the public once those details are lined out. This project will be an awesome upgrade for Thorne-Rider Park.

I’m sure everyone is as excited as I am for spring and summer activities! Thanks to everyone who has signed up for our summer programs, we look forward to spending time with you this summer!

Seth Ulvestad is the executive director of Sheridan Recreation District.