Champion for children: Scott Foundation honored at breakfast

SHERIDAN — Every year, Compass Center for Families honors a Champion for Children, a person our group dedicated to helping children in need. This year, instead of one person being recognized, Compass recognized the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation Friday morning.

Homer and Mildred Scott established the foundation in 1982 and activated it in 1988. The Sheridan community benefits from financial giving for 70 percent of the foundation’s gifts, and 30 percent goes elsewhere where the family has a presence, according to the foundation’s website.

The website said foundation members consider organizations that provide educational and character-building opportunities for young people.

The foundation has been a longtime supporter of Compass and was also a primary donor to the agency’s move to its current location at Double Eagle Drive, contributing $100,000 to the construction project. The financial impact of the foundation does not just benefit Compass, Executive Director of Compass Susan Carr said, it’s across the community.

“The process always starts with us getting nominations from staff, from family members, from our board, and they get all these names together,” Carr said. “In February at the board meeting, they discuss who they want to honor this year, who they believe is the best candidate for the Champion for Children award.”

Carr said the board “without a doubt” selected the foundation, which helps fund the parent liaison program, The Food Group and the early childhood consortium, among others.

“They just do a ton of work in the community to make sure that our children are growing up with all of the protective factors that they need to be successful,” Carr said. “We just could not think of a better winner for this year.”

Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation Executive Director Jenny Craft said while it was a bit difficult to accept the recognition, the foundation board members are honored to work with organizations such as Compass.

“Most (foundations), if not all, don’t look for recognition, so it was a challenge for us to say we would — it’s not that we didn’t want to take the award; our grant-making isn’t done to be put on around town — it’s because we want to invest in the work of an organization like Compass Center for Families,” Craft said.

The foundation collaborates with several other foundations and nonprofits throughout the community and commended not only the unified spirit, but the integral work each group does for the community and its children.

“I would like to think and believe with the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation strives to have similar impact,” Craft said. “We’re not the front-lines people, although many of our board members volunteer also on nonprofit boards or get involved in other nonprofit endeavors and work in the community.

“This foundation really seeks to invest and partner with those organizations that benefit our community and make it a vital place to live, a healthy place for young people to thrive.”

Arin Waddell, president of the foundation, accepted the award on behalf of the foundation, recognizing all the recipients that came before the foundation in the Champion for Children legacy.