SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block West Brundage Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 1100 block South Timberline, 3:39 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 11:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Court, 2:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Trauma, West 10th Street, 10:10 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Brooke E. Kaszas-Rexroat, Sheridan; Luka Kaszas-Rexroat, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Urinating in public, Victoria Street, 7:06 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Domestic, South Main Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Recovered property, North Main Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:55 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Heald Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 11:27 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 12:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Domestic, Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 3:04 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Court, 3:05 p.m.

• Animal incident, East 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street and Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Mydland Road, 5:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sioux Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 8:47 p.m.

• Alarm, North Gould Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 9:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Court, 9:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 pm.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:33

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• 911 hang up, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 10:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 3:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Indian Paintbrush Road, 4:50 p.m.

• Livestock lose, Metz Road, 7:35 p.m.

• Careless driver, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Cody Babcock, 19, Rock Springs, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Justine A. Beeson, 30, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; arrested by SCSO

• Bret A. Feser, 24, Happy Valley, Oregon, contempt of court/bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Ken Jarman, 31, Laurel, Montana, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, out of county court

• Larry L. Vaughn, 58, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

