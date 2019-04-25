Local briefs

Dementia Friendly exhibit opens at The Brinton

SHERIDAN — “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day” is an exhibit featuring 365 original works of art by artist Karen Bondarchuk and will open with a reception April 27 from 3-5 p.m. at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn.

“Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day,” originating from the Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisconsin, focuses on the subject of dementia. Bondarchuk set out to mark the passing of time that her mother — diagnosed with dementia in 2010 — no longer could. Each hand-cut, hand-gessoed panel in this emotionally expressive exhibit represents Bondarchuk’s time remembered with her mother and explores communication and an artist’s relationship to the world.

Bondarchuk is a professor of art at Western Michigan University. She studied art at Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in Halifax, and The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Bondarchuk’s exhibit underscores an exciting new partnership between The Brinton and Dementia Friendly Wyoming, a program of The Hub on Smith in Sheridan. At the encouragement of Dementia Friendly Wyoming, The Brinton Museum staff underwent training in February of this year to become more knowledgeable about persons living with dementia and to welcome and support this audience.

Bondarchuk will present a gallery talk on her exhibition at The Brinton May 2 at 7 p.m.

Bondarchuk and Heather Comstock will be at SAGE Community Arts May 2 at 10 a.m. to meet with people caring for someone with dementia.

Bondarchuk will be available to take questions about her artistic experience as it relates to the topic of dementia and Comstock will facilitate a discussion about resiliency and finding meaning and hope in “ambiguous loss” while caring for someone living with dementia. Both talks on May 2 are free and open to the public.

For more information call The Brinton Museum at 307-672-3173.

“Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day” will remain on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery at The Brinton Museum through June 10.

Sheridan Master Gardeners schedule Arbor Day event

SHERIDAN — Master Gardeners will be on hand at the Food Forest in Sheridan April 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, and will demonstrate how to plant a fruit tree, plant a shrub, prune fruit trees and train young grape vines.

This free event is part of many Arbor Day events that will be going on around town and is open to the public.

For more information about the demonstrations that are planned for this particular event, contact Harold Golden at 307-672-8326.

The Food Forest is located on land provided by the city, and is adjacent to the southwest corner of the Thorne-Rider Park. For more information about the Food Forest, contact Carol Leresche at 307-751-4011. This event will also be a chance for interested people to meet and greet local master gardeners. There are currently 10 master gardeners in the Sheridan area.

For more information about the Master Gardener program, contact Donald Legerski at 307-683-7849.

Young WyoDems to host officer elections in Casper

CASPER — Calling all Wyoming Democrats 14 – 35 years old.

The Young WyoDem Executive Committee is holding officer elections at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the University of Wyoming Extension Agricultural Learning Center (2011 Fairgrounds Road) in Casper. Young WyoDems can vote in-person or by phone. Any Young WyoDems interested in running for Executive Committee positions or introducing resolutions and/or amendments to our bylaws must declare so by 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26. The Young Democrats of Wyoming will host elections at the Wyoming Democratic Party State Reorganization Meeting where participants will have an opportunity to hear from some of the most prominent and influential democrats in the state, as well as connect with other Young WyoDems and gain new skills and ideas.

Learn more about the Young WyoDems and register to participate in the upcoming elections at: www.youngwyodems.org/2019-elections.

For questions or comments contact Shayna Lonoaea-Alexander at shayna@wyodems.org.

Last Friday concert to feature flute choir, accordion, pipe organ

SHERIDAN — First Congregational United Church of Christ will host the Last Friday concert April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The concert will feature the Sheridan College flute choir, Mike Kuzara playing the accordion and Gary Bowers performing on the church’s historic pipe organ. The concert is free and open to the public. However donations welcome.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 100 W. Works St. in Sheridan.

JCSCS organizes bingo, chili fundraiser

SHERIDAN — John C. Schiffer Collaborative School PASS Committee will host “PASS Together,” a bingo and chili dinner fundraiser at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds April 27 from 3:30-5 p.m. In addition to bingo and chili, the afternoon activities will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and concessions.

For more information or to purchase tickets call, text or email Nancy Kraft at 307-461-2677 or jndstone@live.com.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds is located at 1753 Victoria St.