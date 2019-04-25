Sheridan Census Complete Count Committee to meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Census Complete Count Committee will meet 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 61 S. Gould in Sheridan.

The 2020 Census will be discussed and how the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and their partners can respond. The meeting will be led by Stephanie Freeman, the Wyoming Partnership Specialist for the Census Bureau and will be approximately two hours long. The primary goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.

The Complete Count Committees program is key to creating awareness in communities all across the country. The local CCC’s utilize local knowledge, influence, and resources to educate communities and promote the census through locally-based, targeted outreach efforts. They provide a vehicle for coordinating and nurturing cooperative efforts between tribal, state, and local governments; communities; and the Census Bureau. They help the Census Bureau get a complete count in 2020 through partnerships with local governments and community organizations.

More information on the Census Bureau’s Complete Count Committee is available at: https://www.census.gov//programs-surveys/decennial-census/2020-census/complete_count.html

Organizations, media outlets, businesses, or faith-based organizations interested in participating are also encouraged to attend this meeting.